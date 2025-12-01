Choreo LLC Sells 671 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,522,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,757,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,571,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,353,000 after buying an additional 287,047 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Hubbell by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,006,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,363,000 after buying an additional 87,627 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $431.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $484.26.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.00.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. The trade was a 34.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

