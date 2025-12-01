Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. $M

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 73,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,521.54. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,585.30. This represents a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $22.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

