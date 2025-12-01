Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST is Capital Counsel LLC NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Counsel LLC NY lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 10.2% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $251,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 61,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,497 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 5,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 26th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total value of $1,157,994.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,966.10. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,343.68. This represents a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,257 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $912.90 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $871.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The company has a market capitalization of $404.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $922.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $958.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.56%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

