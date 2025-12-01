Creative Planning Acquires 8,271 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. $MCB

Creative Planning grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, Director Dale C. Fredston sold 3,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $235,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,313.20. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,070.44. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,167 shares of company stock worth $83,010 and sold 9,875 shares worth $752,381. 6.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Metropolitan Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Shares of MCB stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $81.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.28). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company had revenue of $79.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading

