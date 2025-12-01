Creative Planning Buys 27,729 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Creative Planning lifted its position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 225.4% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGTI opened at $25.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $58.15.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,525,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 293,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,220. The trade was a 30.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 653,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,554. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 405,930 shares of company stock worth $9,584,046 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rigetti Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

