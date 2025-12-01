CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 251.7% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $176.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.63 and its 200-day moving average is $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

