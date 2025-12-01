Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after buying an additional 45,562 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,737,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 213,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,089,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 189,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 98,542 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,432.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 135,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $365.42 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $364.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average is $265.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.25.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

