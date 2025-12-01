Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 34,300 Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 373,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 78.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,454 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $15,739,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $11,311,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 416,337 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUNR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Machines from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

LUNR opened at $9.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Blitzer bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,931,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,052,919.84. This represents a 5.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

