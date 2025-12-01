Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

CFFN opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $877.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 156,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,349.60. This represents a 5.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

