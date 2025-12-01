Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $440,000 Position in Deluxe Corporation $DLX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Deluxe by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Deluxe by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Deluxe by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLX opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $914.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deluxe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

