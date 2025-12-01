Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 383.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after buying an additional 7,344,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,989 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $56,865,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $46,603,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,231,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.87%.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

