Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,050 Shares of American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 35.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 34,380.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Trading Down 0.4%

AMWD opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $803.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.22. American Woodmark Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $394.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

