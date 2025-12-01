Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,050 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 209.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,695.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.