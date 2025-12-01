Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,950 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in NETGEAR by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NETGEAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut NETGEAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other news, Director Shravan Goli sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $61,307.65. Following the sale, the director owned 29,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,678.10. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Graeme Mclindin sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $41,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,482.08. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,315 shares of company stock worth $661,592 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTGR opened at $26.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.83 million, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $36.86.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

