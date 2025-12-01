Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 846 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in InterDigital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.50.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $357.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.03 and a 200 day moving average of $286.38. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.58 and a 1 year high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total value of $184,363.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,154.64. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.62, for a total transaction of $433,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,345.30. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

