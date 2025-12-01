Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of ExlService worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ExlService by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,704,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,540,000 after buying an additional 1,943,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $91,114,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,681,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ExlService by 125.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 880,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ExlService by 30.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,583,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,914,000 after purchasing an additional 836,632 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,532.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $39.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.35 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

