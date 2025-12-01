Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 90.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $1,030,011.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 280,368 shares in the company, valued at $27,764,843.04. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,675. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,220 shares of company stock worth $6,434,342. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $100.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $110.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

