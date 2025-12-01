Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth about $18,667,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 24.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in ARM by 12.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 107,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ARM by 638.4% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 69,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 159.3% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ARM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $135.52 on Monday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a PE ratio of 173.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day moving average of $147.08.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

