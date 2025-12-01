Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.48 Million Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $718,531.96. This trade represents a 16.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMP opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.92. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $997.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 18.24%.The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Corporation will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

