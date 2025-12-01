Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $992,231,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18,275.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,390,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after buying an additional 1,382,546 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,290,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,969,000 after buying an additional 1,149,097 shares during the period. Matauro LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 793,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,176,000 after buying an additional 560,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,292,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 31.4%

BATS EZU opened at $62.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

