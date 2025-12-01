Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 54.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at $184,000. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 14.6% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sylvamo by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $47.37 on Monday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sylvamo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLVM

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.