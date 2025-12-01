Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company $CENT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 222.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 136.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CENT. Weiss Ratings cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of CENT opened at $34.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Central Garden & Pet Company has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $678.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%.Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

