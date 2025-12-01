Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $171,000 Position in Rumble Inc. $RUM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Rumble by 711.8% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rumble by 110.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rumble during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rumble in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUM opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.69. Rumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rumble had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 275.47%.The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether bought 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $2,367,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 104,126,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,200,704.50. The trade was a 0.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,063,670 shares of company stock worth $5,768,906 over the last three months. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Rumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rumble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

