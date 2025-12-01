Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $330,000 Position in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. $WVE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 16.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -1.44. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

WAVE Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, Director Adrian Rawcliffe sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $109,420.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,233. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WAVE Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

