H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 13.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 227,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 6.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 813,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,529 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 89.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $42.12 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $203.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.13 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 128,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $5,737,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 861,313 shares in the company, valued at $38,362,881.02. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

