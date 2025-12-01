H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,271 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 227,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 813,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in H&R Block by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 128,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $5,737,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 861,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,362,881.02. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $64.62.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.20. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $203.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

