Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,782 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

