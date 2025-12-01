Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Holdings in Teekay Corporation Ltd. $TK

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $9.71 on Monday. Teekay Corporation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $891.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teekay in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

