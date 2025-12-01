Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,583,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 784.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,605,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,608 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,992,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 475,163 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,551,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 374,073 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:LEG opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.74. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

