Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated $CHCT

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $11,693,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,094,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 681,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 207,499 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 301,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 86,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 677,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.1%

CHCT opened at $15.58 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $443.58 million, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -475.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Cathrine Cotman bought 4,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $58,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,635 shares in the company, valued at $551,729.10. This represents a 11.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

