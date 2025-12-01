Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 250 Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 104.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,280. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total value of $3,569,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,813,456.96. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $540.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $469.24 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $726.83.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

