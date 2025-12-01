Inceptionr LLC Buys New Position in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $66,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.