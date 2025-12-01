Inceptionr LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,007,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,332 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,273,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,169 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $9,668,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $5,259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 45.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 718,955 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $20.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 11,699 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $226,258.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,590 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,250.60. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 12,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $250,109.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 647,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,952. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 281,535 shares of company stock worth $5,427,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.