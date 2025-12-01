Inceptionr LLC Increases Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. $RWT

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 270.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 165.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RWT opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 40.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.48. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jones Trading lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

