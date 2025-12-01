Inceptionr LLC Invests $134,000 in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth $5,901,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 193,016 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Chris Brewster sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $98,576.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,869.55. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $169,617.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 92,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,413.57. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $696.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Green Dot Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $15.41.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $491.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.84 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Securities set a $14.25 target price on Green Dot and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.56.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

