Inceptionr LLC Invests $152,000 in Canadian Solar Inc. $CSIQ

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,732 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 598.5% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,874 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.64 price objective (up from $13.70) on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $27.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.50. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

