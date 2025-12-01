Inceptionr LLC Invests $98,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $80,469.30. Following the sale, the director owned 128,672 shares in the company, valued at $446,491.84. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $299,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,042,210 shares in the company, valued at $10,282,669.80. This represents a 3.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

BDN stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $598.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $121.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.91%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

