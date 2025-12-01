Inceptionr LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,636.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

EYPT opened at $14.83 on Monday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 337.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.