Inceptionr LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Crescent Energy Company $CRGY

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 151.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 932,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 634,417 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRGY opened at $9.47 on Monday. Crescent Energy Company has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%.The firm had revenue of $866.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRGY. Zacks Research downgraded Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

