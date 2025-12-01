Inceptionr LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $574,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 11,982,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after buying an additional 359,037 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 180,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $9,825,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

STNE opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.85.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $669.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

