Inceptionr LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,257,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,482,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 40,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $275,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 301,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,168.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $981.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.25%.The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

