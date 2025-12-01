Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 629.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Realty Trust stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.

Piedmont Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

