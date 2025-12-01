Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alphatec by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,185,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 124,785 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,816,936. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 200,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 385,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,720.12. This trade represents a 34.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,667,500 shares of company stock worth $51,039,664 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ATEC opened at $23.23 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphatec from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 target price on Alphatec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

