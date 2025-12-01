Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 11,442 Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,796,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,857 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $5,222,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 525,060 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $4,861,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 217.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 137,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HTBK

Heritage Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.