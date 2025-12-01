Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 15,149 EverCommerce Inc. $EVCM

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 141.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in EverCommerce by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 2,211,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,855,944.92. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 20,421 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $229,327.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,172,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,089,892.66. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 229,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,485 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $8.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -868.13, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About EverCommerce

(Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.