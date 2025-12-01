Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 22,597 Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Heartland Express by 3,345.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 243.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $7.87 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.The business had revenue of $172.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

