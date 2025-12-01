Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 28,088 LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 57,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $368,053.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 261,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,107.56. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.6%

LFST stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.12.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $363.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

