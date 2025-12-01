Inceptionr LLC Sells 14,855 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Inceptionr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 83,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS opened at $7.19 on Monday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. Xeris Biopharma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marla Persky sold 15,500 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 142,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,240. The trade was a 9.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $123,335.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,336,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,892,638.20. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 55,409 shares of company stock valued at $416,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XERS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

