Inceptionr LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 34.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Century Communities Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CCS opened at $65.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.53. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.66. Century Communities had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.The firm had revenue of $980.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

