Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Stock Up 0.2%

AMRC stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.42. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $525.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ameresco from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.